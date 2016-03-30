BRIEF-Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut, 0.9 pct above IPO price
* Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10 per unit Further company coverage:
March 30 Unicredit spokesman says on Wednesday:
* bank is assessing if the conditions exist to carry out the initial public offering (IPO) of Banca Popolare di Vicenza in the expected timeframe
* bank denies having contacted the Italian government over the issue Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.