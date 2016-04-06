BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 UBI Banca says:
* The European Central Bank has authorised the bank to buy 1.8 million own shares at 7.288 euros per share from shareholders who exercised their withdrawal right in connection with the lender's transformation into a joint stock company
* The shares will be redeemed on April 8; those not redeemed will be free from restrictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Intact Financial Corporation's (Toronto: IFC) (Intact) CAD125MM Series 5, 5.2% non-cumulative preferred shares a 'BBB' rating. No rating actions took place for Intact's other ratings. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating for the preferred shares is equivalent to the rating on IFC's existing preferred shares. Under Fitch's hybrid method