UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Mediaset:
* shares in the Italian broadcaster rise 5.18 percent at 1407 GMT
* the group's board is set to agree on Friday the sale of its pay-TV unit to French media company Vivendi in a deal that envisages a share swap between the two companies, according to two sources
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.