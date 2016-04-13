BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
April 13 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina says:
* Bank will contribute to Italy bank fund Atlas for up to 20 percent of total equity endowment
* Medium-to-long term loans granted by bank rose 35 percent year-on-year in the first quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.