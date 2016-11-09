BRIEF-Discovery world posts qtrly net income attributable of 29.0 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
Nov 9 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox-Net-A-Porter:
* Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta says the group is in line to achieve 2016 sales guidance for "high-teen" growth at constant exchange rates
* Cavatorta says UK sales growth in July was in single digits, following the British vote to leave the European Union, back to normal
* Cavatorta says October trading levels in line with September
* An executive says average spending per year by each customer is rising, although average order value is falling, because clients are shopping more frequently
* Executive adds that marketing initiatives have been focused on engaging exisiting customers and "awakening dormant customers" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: