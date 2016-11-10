Nov 10 Italy's Brunello Cucinelli Chairman and Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli tells an analyst call:

* sees full-year revenue growth of 10 percent and EBITDA growth "slightly more than proportional" in same period.

* expects dividend payout rising to 32-35 percent of profit from current 27 percent, to reach 40 percent at end of 2019.

* sees capital expenditure of around 80 million euros in the three years to 2019, about 5 percent of revenue.

* says most of investment will be "commercial".

* expects to open 3-4 shops per year in the next three years

* sees debt at 25-30 million euros, equal to 4-5 percent of revenue, at end of 2019.

* says thinks cannot produce items at prices that are too low, otherwise brand would be "diluted".Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)