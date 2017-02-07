Feb 7 Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta tells an analyst call:

* sees net revenues in 2017 up 17-20 percent on organic basis, in line with the strategic plan guidance

* expects EBITDA margin to slightly increase in 2017, also in line with company's plan

* sees free cash flow generation in line with plan, expects lower cash absorption in 2017 with respect to 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)