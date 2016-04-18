Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Technogym:
* Sets indicative price range for shares to be offered in initial public offering (IPO) at 3.00-3.75 euros each
* A total of up to 57.5 million shares, equivalent to 28.75 percent of Technogym's capital, to be sold in IPO
* Offering expected to start when market regulator Consob completes review process and to conclude on April 28
* Technogym had revenue of 512 million euros last year, up 10 percent year-on-year, with an EBITDA of 87 million euros, up 40 percent versus 2014
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.