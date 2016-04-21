April 21 Popolare di Vicenza says in IPO prospectus:

* core revenues in first 2 months of 2016 are lower estimates

* legal disputes could require further provisions

* if capital increase not fully subscribed bank cannot rule out "resolution measures"

* available capital now is not enough to meet financial needs in the next 12 months without capital increase

* clients who bought shares in the bank are demanding 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in compensation for losses