European shares hit lows on Trump impeachment talk - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
April 22 Engineering:
* Private equity funds NB Renaissance, Apax VIII say they have bought 44.3 percent of Italy's Engineering
* The funds plan to launch takeover bid on the Italian company at 66 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth day of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to its highest in two weeks as political turmoil and weak economic data in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.