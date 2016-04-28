BRIEF-British Land says FY underlying profit up 7.4 pct to 390 mln stg
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
April 28 Veneto Banca CEO says:
* with conditions as they are at the moment the bank does not need help from the Italian banking fund Atlante to secure its planned capital increase
* at the moment the banking consortium led by Banca IMI underwriting the cash call is enough
* with the credible business plan we have we can do the cash call without Atlante Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
* Announces simultaneous exchange and completion of contracts for disposal of uplands business park in Walthamstow, e17, for 50 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: