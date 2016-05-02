BRIEF-India's Rajratan Global Wire March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 24.7 million rupees versus profit 37.6 million rupees year ago
May 2 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
* Will try to get workers back full time at Italian plants even before 2018
* Thousands of workers at Fiat Chrysler's Italian plants have been on temporary layoffs for years as the carmaker sought to adjust production to lower demand and lack of new models. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.