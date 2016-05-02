BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Italian scooter maker Piaggio says:
* Q1 EBITDA 37.4 million euros vs 36.3 mln euros a year earlier
* Q1 revenues 307.1 million euros vs 302 mln euros a year ago
* launches share buyback programme for up to 15 million shares, equal to 20 percent of its share capital Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017