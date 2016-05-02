May 2 Italian scooter maker Piaggio says:

* Q1 EBITDA 37.4 million euros vs 36.3 mln euros a year earlier

* Q1 revenues 307.1 million euros vs 302 mln euros a year ago

* launches share buyback programme for up to 15 million shares, equal to 20 percent of its share capital Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)