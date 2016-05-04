May 4 Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:

* post cash call, pro-forma phased-in CET 1 ratio amounts to around 12.8 percent as of end-2015

* capital ratio puts lender in position to start executing business plan to 2020

* Atlante bank fund holds a stake of 99.33 pct in lender post cash call