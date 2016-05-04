BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:
* post cash call, pro-forma phased-in CET 1 ratio amounts to around 12.8 percent as of end-2015
* capital ratio puts lender in position to start executing business plan to 2020
* Atlante bank fund holds a stake of 99.33 pct in lender post cash call Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: