BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Bank of Italy data:
* Gross bad loans - or 'sofferenze' meaning loans unlikely to ever be repaid - at Italian banks rose to 196.96 bln euros in March from 196.1 bln euros in February
* Bank loans to non-financial businesses down 0.3 percent in March after 0.3 percent rise in February (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.