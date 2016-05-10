BRIEF-Asiatravel.Com Holdings entered into a convertible note subscription agreement
* Entered into a convertible note subscription agreement with Zhonghong Holding Co., Ltd
May 10 Italian holding company Fininvest, which controls broadcaster Mediaset and owns soccer club AC Milan, says:
* has reached agreement with a group of Chinese investors for exclusive talks over buying a stake in AC Milan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* PROPOSES TO RETIRE 1,337,817 OF ITS OWN SHARES BOUGHT FROM GALENE SP. Z O.O. AND LOWER CAPITAL TO 190,863 ZLOTYS