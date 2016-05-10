BRIEF-artec technologies FY EBIT swings to loss of EUR 0.41 mln
* GENERATED SALES OF EUR 2.47 MILLION IN 2016 (2015: 3.50 MILLION) AND A TOTAL OUTPUT OF 3.06 MILLION EUROS (2015: 3.96 MILLION EUROS)
May 10 Mediaset's Matteo Cardani, deputy director general for the broadcaster's advertising unit, tells analysts in a conference call following Q1 results:
* advertising revenue growth in May already positive, confident low single digit growth will be reachable by end of month Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 16 Canadian Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien said his agency is still gathering data about a hack at Bell Canada parent BCE Inc, which the country's largest telecommunications carrier said exposed about 1.9 million customer email addresses.