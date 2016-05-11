BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Italy's Credito Valtellinese says:
* Q1 net profit 5 million euros from 23 million euros in previous year
* Loan writedowns 49 million euros in Q1, down 27.5 percent from previous year
* Q1 trading income 8 million euros from 35 million euros in previous year
* Q1 net gains on equity-accounted investments 89,000 euros from 4 million euros in previous year
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.2 percent at end-March from 13.1 percent at end-December
* Net non-performing exposure 3.4 billion euros at end-March. Coverage ratio 37 percent down from 40 percent at end-December mostly due to sale of bad loan portfolio. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.