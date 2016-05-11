BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/lhpjnw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 RCS Mediagroup shareholder Paolo Rotelli says:
* Considering whether to take up Cairo's share swap offer over RCS as price is low but likes the project
* Has 3.5 percent stake in RCS
* Cairo is offering to swap 0.12 shares of Cairo Communications for each RCS share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.