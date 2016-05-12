BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Vivendi:
* as of April 27 the French company owned a stake in Italy's Telecom Italia of 24.68 percent, down from 24.9 percent previously, a SEC filing published on May 10 says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.