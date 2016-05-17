May 17 Unicredit says:

* Launches offer to buy back subordinated bonds for up to 700 million euros ($793 million)

* Offer targets notes that need to be phased out or are no longer efficient from a regulatory point of view

* Related profit generation will contribute to CET1 capital and interest spending will be reduced in coming years