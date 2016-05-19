BRIEF-Highlight China Iot International says Hangzhou Haoyu & Pingyang Wasu signed agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu And Pingyang Wasu entered into Pingyang Cooperation Agreement
May 19 Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill says:
* In exclusive talks with Elior Group to sell 100 percent of unit that operates restaurants in railway stations in France
* Exclusivity period runs until July 31
* Business under sale has annual revenues of around 50 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* WITOLD GAZDA RESIGNS FROM HIS POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY AS OF MAY 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)