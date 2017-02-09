Feb 9 The CEO of Mediobanca Alberto Nagel says
in a call with journalists on second-quarter results:
* confirms plan to sell 3 percent of its stake in insurer
Generali over plan period to remain with 10 percent stake
* Mediobanca has always supported growth at Generali through
mergers and acquisitions and will continue to do so, though
acquisitions must offer returns
* has no sign of any of the bank's shareholders wanting to
pull out, the bank has good relations with UniCredit
* expects a positive second half of its financial year,
confirms dividend policy
* believes 20 billion euro state rescue fund for banks is
enough and will stabilise the sector
* given the size of Italy's bad loan problem, the Atlante
fund runs the risk of a low probability of success
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)