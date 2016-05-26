BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* To double work shifts to two a day at Mirafiori plant near Turin from Monday for production of Maserati Levante model
* Increased shifts add 700 workers to production of SUV, bringing total to 1,200
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.