BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel
May 26 Credito Valtellinese says:
* starts placement of 2 percent stake in Anima
* transaction coordinated by joint bookrunners
Banca IMI and Equita
* Creval has signed lock-up deal for 90 days over remaining 0.8 pct stake in Anima
* Creval has signed lock-up deal for 90 days over remaining 0.8 pct stake in Anima
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012