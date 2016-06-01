BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Azimut Holding:
* Morgan Stanley on May 25 cut its stake in the Italian asset manager to 0.6 percent, from a previous 5.7 percent shareholding, according to a filing by Italy's market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources