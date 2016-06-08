BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
June 8 Banco Popolare:
* Blackrock reduced its stake in the lender to around 3 percent as of May 31 from 5.06 percent held previously, a filing by market regulator Consob showed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing