BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 17 Italy's Cairo Communication is considering whether to improve the conditions of its all-share takeover bid for publisher RCS Mediagroup to challenge a rival bid from a group of RCS shareholders, a source close to the matter said.
Friday is the last day Cairo has to sweeten its all-share takeover offer, which was launched this week. The rival bid from a group of investors including private equity firm Investindustrial begins next Monday.
The source said Cairo would not seek the support of a partner.
RCS publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Giulia Segreti)
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.