June 17 The board of publisher RCS MediaGroup unanimously says:

* the price offered in the bid by private equity Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders is inadequate

* the industrial proposals made by the consortium are coherent with the company's current strategy

* the offer should be judged individually by each shareholder

* acknowledges the commitment by the consortium to subscribe a pro-rata cash call for up to 150 million euros (Reporting by Milan newsroom)