BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 The board of publisher RCS MediaGroup unanimously says:
* the price offered in the bid by private equity Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders is inadequate
* the industrial proposals made by the consortium are coherent with the company's current strategy
* the offer should be judged individually by each shareholder
* acknowledges the commitment by the consortium to subscribe a pro-rata cash call for up to 150 million euros (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.