Italy's Investindustrial bids to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
June 21 UniCredit deputy managing director Paolo Fiorentino says:
* he will not be new Chief Executive of the bank
* "the new CEO certainly won't be me", he says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy