BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* British vote to leave the European Union is not expected to have a significant impact on the group
* although the car group is tax resident in London, it does not expect to make changes to its governance nor does it expect financial consequences
* result of the referendum raises questions about Europe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)