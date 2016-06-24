BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Veneto Banca says:
* cash call has ended with a total take-up of 2.23 percent from current shareholders and institutional investors
* Atlante fund has pledged to subscribe all the new shares remained unsold
* price of the new shares is set at 0.10 euros per share
* the Milan bourse has not given its green light for the listing of Veneto Banca shares
* the bank will have a proforma CET 1 ratio of more than 11 percent after the cash call (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: