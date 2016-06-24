June 24 Veneto Banca says:

* cash call has ended with a total take-up of 2.23 percent from current shareholders and institutional investors

* Atlante fund has pledged to subscribe all the new shares remained unsold

* price of the new shares is set at 0.10 euros per share

* the Milan bourse has not given its green light for the listing of Veneto Banca shares

* the bank will have a proforma CET 1 ratio of more than 11 percent after the cash call (Reporting by Milan newsroom)