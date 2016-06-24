June 24 Veneto Banca says:

* Italian market regulator approved on June 24 an updated prospectus for the bank's cash call and initial public offering

* the updated prospectus mentions the fact that the Milan bourse has not allowed the bank to list

* investors who subscribed shares before knowing listing would be cancelled can withdraw commitment within two working days after the release of the updated prospectus Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)