BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Veneto Banca says:
* Italian market regulator approved on June 24 an updated prospectus for the bank's cash call and initial public offering
* the updated prospectus mentions the fact that the Milan bourse has not allowed the bank to list
* investors who subscribed shares before knowing listing would be cancelled can withdraw commitment within two working days after the release of the updated prospectus
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: