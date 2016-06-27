BRIEF-Larry Jewelry International enters into bond placing agreement
* Agrrement to subscribe in cash for bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$100 million
June 27 Italian drinks maker Campari says:
* shares equal to 50.7 percent of the total share capital of Grand Marnier owner Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle's (SPML) were tendered in takeover bid for an overall value of 347 million euros
* after takeover bid Campari holds 69.8 percent of SPML's capital, 54.5 percent of voting rights in ordinary general meetings and 53.6 percent of voting rights in extraordinary ones
* in concert with certain shareholders, members of the Marnier Lapostolle family, Campari holds 97.8 percent of SPML share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
