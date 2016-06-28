BRIEF-MLP Group Q1 net result turns to loss of 15.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina says:
* rival UniCredit should not have forced the resignation of its CEO Federico Ghizzoni without having a successor ready
* it's in the interest of all that UniCredit remains strong and well managed given volatile market conditions
FRANKFURT, May 19 Home prices have surged in Ireland and need to be "closely monitored", the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.