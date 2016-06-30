BRIEF- United Urban Investment to sell trust beneficial rights of property for 4.10 bln yen
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
June 30 UniCredit Spa board member Lucrezia Reichlin says:
* there is no problem with the bank's chairman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
* Has concluded an agreement, via its Torre Parts and Components business unit, to acquire Top Class Automotive Ltd