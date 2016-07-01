BRIEF-Ausnutria says unit entered into loan facility agreement
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
July 1 RCS MediaGroup says:
* Board considers that takeover bid launched by Investindustrial, RCS investors falls within an adequate valuation range, even though it is at the lower end of said range
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.