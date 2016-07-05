Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 5 Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:
* H1 advertising revenue growth seen close to 4 percent; for full year should exceed 2 percent, but situation complicated
* does not exclude possibility of raising dividend payout on 2016 results given capital gain from sale of pay-TV unit to Vivendi, but still premature
* looking at projects to develop free-to-air TV in Germany, France and UK, "we are looking around"
* financial results of pay-TV unit in line with business plan
