BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 Yoox Net-a-porter Chief Executive Federico Marchetti says:
* sees no slowdown of online luxury in China, very young market versus offline luxury Further company coverage: (Reporting by London newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.