BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Banco Popolare says:
* has conducted internal stress exercise applying indications guidelines and criteria made available by European Banking Authority
* such exercise, contrary to a misleading report by Morgan Stanley on July 6, confirms bank's resilience to adverse shocks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: