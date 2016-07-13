July 13 Italian beverage company Campari says:

* launches squeeze out procedure on shares of Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle (SPML), Grand Marnier's owner, to delist the French liqueur maker

* SPML to be delisted from Euronext Paris on Thursday

* the total amount paid by Campari for the acquisition of 73.4 percent of SPML is 489.8 million euros

