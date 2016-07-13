BRIEF-Sangam (India) gets order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 mln
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage:
July 13 Italian beverage company Campari says:
* launches squeeze out procedure on shares of Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle (SPML), Grand Marnier's owner, to delist the French liqueur maker
* SPML to be delisted from Euronext Paris on Thursday
* the total amount paid by Campari for the acquisition of 73.4 percent of SPML is 489.8 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage:
* AT THE END OF Q1 THE COMPANY HAD 1,671 STORES, UP BY 30 STORES YEAR ON YEAR AND RETAIL SPACE INCREASED TO 913,900 SQM FROM 855,000 SQM YEAR ON YEAR