UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup:
* cash takeover bid launched by Investindustrial and group of existing RCS shareholders reaches 3.9 percent of offer, raising stake of consortium in RCS capital to 27.8 percent
* rival bid by Cairo Communication reaches 11.29 percent of RCS capital
* neither offer reaches minimum threshold, set respectively at 30 percent and 35 percent of the publisher's capital
* offer period for two bids expires on Friday July 15
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both