July 14 Italian luxury goods group Brunello
Cucinelli says:
* H1 preliminary net revenues at 219.8 million euros
* Sales up 9.7 percent at current exchange rates, up 10.3
percent at constant exchange rates
* confirms full-year growth expectations, even on the
Italian market, where sales were up 6.9 percent in H1
* in May group had forecast double digit growth in sales and
profits this year
* sales in greater China grow 15 percent in first six months
of the year
* 5 new boutiques opened so far in 2016
* chairman and CEO says sees "very positive" outlook in 2017
* like-for-like sales in line with growth trend in first
months of year
Further company coverage: [BCU.MI ]
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)