July 15 Moody's says:
* may cut Monte dei Paschi's B3 Long Term senior unsecured
rating due to rising likelihood of bank requiring external
support.
* cuts Monte dei Paschi's subordinated and junior
subordinated ratings to 'Ca' and 'Ca(hyb)' from 'Caa3' and
'Caa3(hyb)' as it believes these securities would likely suffer
significant losses if bank receives external support unless
current bail-in rules are waived.
* estimates sale of problem loans would result in capital
shortfall of between 2 and 5 billion euros
