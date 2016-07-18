BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Cairo Communication Chairman Urbano Cairo says:
* RCS takeover offer will remain valid even if RCS' creditor banks ask for debt repayment due to change of control at Italian publisher
* Intesa Sanpaolo has offered to provide funding to cover potential requests from RCS' creditor banks (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied