July 19 Italy's banking lobby ABI says:

* Italy bank lending to households, non-financial companies down 0.04 percent y/y in June after 0.33 percent rise in May.

* Average interest rate on stock of Italy bank loans to households, non-financial companies 3.02 percent in June after 3.08 percent in May.

* Average rate on new bank loans to non-financial companies in Italy 1.85 percent in June after 1.78 percent in May Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)