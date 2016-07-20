July 20 RCS MediaGroup's shareholder Diego Della
Valle says:
* To seek reassurance from authorities that takeover bids on
the Italian publisher complied with rules
* Will decide what to do with his 7.3 percent stake in RCS
only afterwards
* A takeover offer by Cairo Communication has gained a 49
percent of RCS, trumping a rival bid from private equity firm
Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders, including
Della Valle
* RCS investors who took up the losing offer have five days
from Thursday to tender their shares to Cairo instead
* "I hope that every passage will be analysed with close
attention and in great detail and, considering the looming
deadlines, with the necessary speed," Della Valle says
