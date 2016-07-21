BRIEF-Kingnet Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Italian luxury group Tod's says:
* revenues in the first half of the year stood at 497.6 million euros, down 3.4 percent from last year
* same store sales at constant exchange rates were down by 14.3 percent in the first six months of the year
* Chief Executive Diego Della Valle says development plan for the group continues, primary goal is to improve organic growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12