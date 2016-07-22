BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Bank of Italy says:
* has received three binding offers for four small banks rescued in November
* U.S. fund Apollo Global Management and private equity firm Lone Star have submitted two bids, a source close to the matter said on Thursday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.