BRIEF-Manila Bulletin Publishing says qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos
July 22 Ansaldo STS says:
* Filed request with Genoa court to overrule decree which appointed Alessandro Barca as company's legal representative
* Maintains decreed is void as it was issued without hearing the counterparty and must be overruled as there is no conflict of interest
* Italy court had appointed Alessandro Barca to represent company in pending legal procedures
* Minority shareholder Elliott has asked court to void the May 13 decision that appointed Ansaldo's current board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos